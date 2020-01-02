PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia and its immediate surrounding counties are among the most dangerous roads in Pennsylvania, according to a new study. The Console and Associates P.C. released a review of the most car accident fatalities by county in the commonwealth between 2004 and 2018 on Thursday.
Philadelphia County had the most car accident deaths during the period with 2,422. Philly and Pittsburgh combined for 5% of all car accident deaths in the commonwealth, the study says.
The 10 most dangerous counties in the commonwealth are Philadelphia, Allegheny (1,704 deaths), Lancaster (1,345), Bucks (1,337), Berks (1,136), Montgomery (1,030), Westmoreland (1,019), Chester (996) and Lehigh (860).
The study found that speeding was the leading factor. In 2018 alone, there were 32,710 crashes caused by speeding with 397 deaths. Drinking and driving was the second most common factor while distracted driving was another leading cause.
Holidays tended to be the most dangerous time on the roads with Thanksgiving being the most dangerous and Christmas being the least dangerous time.
Overall, there were 31,342 fatal car accidents in Pennsylvania between 2004-2018.
For more on the study, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.