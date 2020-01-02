PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire Service Paramedic Greg Browne lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.
Browne was a member of Engine 59.
It is with sadness and compassion that we announce the death of PFD Fire Service Paramedic Gregory Browne. Browne, of Engine 59, passed away January 1, 2020 while off duty. Funeral details are being finalized. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts.
CBS3 reporter Cleve Bryan knew Browne as a fellow reporter in Atlantic City and a lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
“He was a great person, a ton of fun and has been fighting cancer like hell,” Bryan tweeted.
I'm beyond heartbroken at this news. Greg was a fellow news reporter in Atlantic City with me and a fellow lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol. He was a great person, a ton of fun and has been fighting cancer like hell. So sad brother, sorry Amy. Lots of love!!!! https://t.co/Xiw4yVfvg9
The fire department will announce funeral services when they are finalized.
