By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Fire Service Paramedic Greg Browne lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Browne was a member of Engine 59.

CBS3 reporter Cleve Bryan knew Browne as a fellow reporter in Atlantic City and a lifeguard on the Ocean City Beach Patrol.

“He was a great person, a ton of fun and has been fighting cancer like hell,” Bryan tweeted.

The fire department will announce funeral services when they are finalized.

