Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Gritty and Swoop are being immortalized in butter! The Philly mascots are part of the 30th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show’s famed butter sculpture.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Gritty and Swoop are being immortalized in butter! The Philly mascots are part of the 30th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show’s famed butter sculpture.
It’s an East meets West celebration of sports teams. In addition to Gritty and Swoop, the sculpture features Pittsburgh Steelers mascot Steely McBeam.
All three mascots were carved from 1,000 pounds of butter.
The sculpture was constructed over a 14-day period by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, using more than 1,000 pounds of butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.
“Every year, the butter sculpture is a best kept secret, which keeps people interested and excited – and it makes it fun for us, too,” Victor said.
The farm show runs from Jan. 4-11 in Harrisburg.
You must log in to post a comment.