



HILLTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Hilltown police say a Bucks County man is behind bars for beating and raping a woman he held captive on New Year’s Day. Curtis Fish, 48, of Hilltown, was arrested and charged with rape, kidnapping and other related charges.

Officers were called to a home on the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike on Wednesday, shortly before 8 p.m., where they found the female victim lying on a couch with bruises and swelling on her face.

The victim told police that Fish held her captive, strangled her with an electrical wire and “busted up her face.”

“I was over at Curtis’ and he freaked out on me. He held me down and choked me and did everything possible he could do,” she told police, according to an affidavit.

The woman said this was the second time Fish assaulted her. The two are acquaintances but police did not say how.

The woman told police she was raped by Fish in the basement of the home and lost consciousness. She says she was also held in different rooms of the home.

Police say she also had bite marks around her fingers and bruises on both thighs.

She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital. Her condition is not known.

Fish was arraigned Thursday morning. He is being held at Bucks County Jail on $850,000 bail.