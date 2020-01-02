Comments
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead at the Willow Pointe Apartments on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the complex on Woodland Way, shortly before 9 a.m., for a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found the bodies of the man and woman inside an apartment.
Police say no children were in the apartment.
The victims have not yet been identified.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says they are investigating the incident as an apparent murder-suicide.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office.
