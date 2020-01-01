Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two people were shot in North Philadelphia on New Year’s Day. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Cleveland Street just before 7 p.m.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once above the left eye and once in the right thigh. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.
A 21-year-old man was also shot once in the right buttock. He is in stable condition, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation continues.
It’s been a deadly start to 2020 with three homicides in the city on Jan. 1.
