By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog who endured the longest stay at the Pennsylvania SPCA in North Philadelphia has finally found her fur-ever home. The SPCA posted pictures on Facebook of Queen Lucy, who’s heading home with her new family, on Wednesday.

Queen Lucy spent 963 days at the shelter on Erie Avenue.

Her new family from North Carolina learned about Queen Lucy after she wrote a letter to Santa last month asking for a new home for Christmas.

“It’s a New Year, and it’s a new life for Lucy. Words aren’t enough, but we want to say them anyway – thank you to each and every one of you who stands up for animals like Lucy, and especially to those volunteers and staffers who made her days here more comfortable and joyful along the way. It means everything,” the SPCA wrote on Facebook.

The family came to meet Queen Lucy on Sunday and then made the adoption official on Monday.

Now Queen Lucy is enjoying life on her new throne.

