CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A man found shot in a vehicle parked on a South Jersey street later died from his injuries, authorities said. Nathaniel Brown, 51, of Lindenwold, was unresponsive when he was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.
It’s not clear how long Brown had been in the vehicle before he was found, and further details about the shooting and his injuries were not disclosed.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
