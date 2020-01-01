ROAD CLOSURES:Check out parking restrictions, road closures for Mummers Parade
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden County News, Local, Local TV

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) – A man found shot in a vehicle parked on a South Jersey street later died from his injuries, authorities said. Nathaniel Brown, 51, of Lindenwold, was unresponsive when he was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

It’s not clear how long Brown had been in the vehicle before he was found, and further details about the shooting and his injuries were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.

Comments