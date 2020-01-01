ROAD CLOSURES:Check out parking restrictions, road closures for Mummers Parade
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New year, same Gritty. The flyers mascot has made a name for himself on Twitter since debuting in September 2018, and 2020 looks to be no different.

Just one minute before the stroke of midnight, Gritty posted a picture recreating the album cover of singer Lizzo. The photo was captioned “Ending 2019 the same way I started it. 100% that Grit. #Grizzo”

 

