Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New year, same Gritty. The flyers mascot has made a name for himself on Twitter since debuting in September 2018, and 2020 looks to be no different.
Just one minute before the stroke of midnight, Gritty posted a picture recreating the album cover of singer Lizzo. The photo was captioned “Ending 2019 the same way I started it. 100% that Grit. #Grizzo”
Ending 2019 the same way I started it. 100% that Grit. #Grizzo pic.twitter.com/fo1hgS6ua3
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 1, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.