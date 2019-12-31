PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary in Germantown. According to police, the suspect gained access to the Fresenius Kidney Care Center located at 301 W. Chelten Avenue between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 28.
Police say once inside, the suspect took a number of items including two laptops and a bag containing credit and debit cards, checks as well as personal identification.
The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen on Chelten Avenue heading towards Morris Street.
Officials are describing the suspect as a white man in his late 30s to late 40s with gray hair and a stocky build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark Adidas brand pants with white stripes on legs, dark baseball cap with unknown logo and wire-rimmed glasses.
If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3353.
