PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can ring in the New Year with free rides on PATCO. The free rides start at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continue until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
PATCO will operate a special holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve with six-car trains running every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
There is no better way to usher in the New Year than with a *FREE* ride on #thePATCO!
From 8 pm on New Year’s Eve until 4 am New Year's Day, all train rides are on us! Thanks for 50 years and best wishes for a healthy and safe New Year!
🔗 https://t.co/5D0TVr0HlD 🥳✨ #PATCO50 pic.twitter.com/5RSSwS0gG3
— PATCO (@RidePATCO) December 30, 2019
This is the fourth straight year PATCO has offered the free New Year’s rides.
