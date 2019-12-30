By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can ring in the New Year with free rides on PATCO. The free rides start at 8 p.m. Tuesday and continue until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

PATCO will operate a special holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve with six-car trains running every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and every 30 minutes from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

This is the fourth straight year PATCO has offered the free New Year’s rides.

