ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Authorities say a man shot and wounded by police officers who responded to a large street fight in Allentown was armed with a replica handgun that was made to look like a .45-caliber handgun. Police say 31-year-old Emmanuel Celestino-Mendez, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police responding to reports of a fight and shots fired found several people brawling and one person on the ground near a trail of blood.
Celestino-Mendez was seen holding a weapon and refused officers’orders to drop the weapon.
He remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition but is expected to survive.
