By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are using surveillance video to solve a drive-by shooting that happened in South Philadelphia. According to officials, officers responded to the 1500 block of Etting Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers at the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Investigators determined that the woman and two men were shot outside of a store at 27th and Dickinson Street.

All three victims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

