



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson shares ways people can recognize and report animal abuse in this week’s Pet Project.

Some signs of animal abuse:

Inadequate shelter, food and vet care

Hoarding

Continuous tethering

Dogs that are alone most of the time

Where to report animal abuse:

PSPCA.org/Cruelty or call 866-601-7722

ACCTphilly.com or call 267-385-3800

Local animal control

Diall 911 in a crisis situation

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Kilo – An 8-year-old, pittie mix who loves to play with tennis balls and to be in the water. He does need some help working on my leash manners. He is not a fan of being alone and is very picking with my canine friends but he may do ok in a home with another dog.

Duke– An adult pittie rescued by our humane law enforcement team. He is very social but can be easily excited too. He is recommended for families of all ages, but perhaps older kids are best as he might accidentally knock over young children.

Marian– An 8-year-old cat who was rescued by our humane law enforcement team along with several other cats. She wasn’t well taken care of and came in very skinny. She is opening up to her friends in the shelter but still will need some time to open up in a home.

Precious– A 7-year-old calico cat who lives in our community cat room with lots of her cat friends. She can be a touch shy at first, but once you win her over, she will be your friend for life likely due to her previous home not taking care of her ears. They have taken on a unique look – but after a consultation, we discovered she does not need surgery. She simply needs a family who makes sure her ears stay clean. She will reward you with a lifetime of love.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.