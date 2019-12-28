By CBS3 Staff
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) —  State police are searching for a car after shots were fired at an elderly couple’s home in Lehigh County. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Clover Lane in Lower Macungie Township

No injuries were reported.

Police say a few of the bullets landed inside, but the 85-year-old man and 68-year-old woman inside were uninjured.

Police say a car recorded on surveillance footage is believed to have been involved and is being sought.

(Credit: CBS3)

There was no immediate information on a possible motive for the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Fogelsville.

