



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is gearing up for the Mummers Parade on New Year’s Day. The city has announced parking restrictions and road closures relating to the parade.

Below is a list of the road closures and parking restrictions that could affect you. For more information about the parade route, click here.

Road Closures & Parking Restrictions

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2019 through 6 p.m on Jan. 2, 2020, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Two travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square from 7 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2019 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this time frame.

Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this time frame.

Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Dec. 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) for equipment delivery and setup.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Jan. 1, 2020—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2020

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020—both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square (east side)

South Penn Square from Juniper Street to 15th Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Side of Logan Circle

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Race Street to Ludlow Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street