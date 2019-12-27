  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are offering a new warning about the security of gas station card readers. Many pumps at the gas station still use the magnetic strip to process credit cards, rather than the encrypted chip option.

The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security says this leaves the credit card data readable to a gas station’s network where hackers can steal it.

Gas stations will have until October 2020 to install chip readers.

The store will then be held liable for any payment card fraud.

