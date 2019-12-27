Comments
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 52-year-old man is in police custody after a barricade situation in Lehigh Township. It happened on the 1100 block of East Stateside Drive in Danielsville around 11 p.m. Thursday.
Police responded after receiving a call from Joseph Carmody’s wife, who claimed Carmody had threatened to kill her.
When officers arrived Carmody refused to come out and threatened a “shown-down” with officers if they came inside.
He surrendered just before 4 a.m. Friday.
He is now facing several charges including terroristic threats in relation to domestic violence, harassment and disorderly conduct.
