By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Haverford Township news, Local, Local TV

HAVERFORD TWP. Pa (CBS) — Police in Haverford have a warning for drivers after they say a scheming panhandler is at it again. Investigators say a man is flagging down drivers in the Pilgrim Gardens area, claiming to need money to fix his car.

Police say his car is in working order.

The man was arrested a few months ago but officials say despite the previous arrest and warnings, they have gotten reports he is doing it again.

Now they are warning drivers to look out.

