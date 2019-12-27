Comments
HAVERFORD TWP. Pa (CBS) — Police in Haverford have a warning for drivers after they say a scheming panhandler is at it again. Investigators say a man is flagging down drivers in the Pilgrim Gardens area, claiming to need money to fix his car.
Police say his car is in working order.
The man was arrested a few months ago but officials say despite the previous arrest and warnings, they have gotten reports he is doing it again.
Now they are warning drivers to look out.
You must log in to post a comment.