PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a building in the Bridesburg section of Philadelphia. The vehicle crashed into an Amazon delivery station on the 4200 block of Richmond Street just before midnight Thursday.
Eyewitness News is told the driver ran away from the scene.
It is unclear if the driver was injured at this time.
According to people at the facility, there was between 150 to 200 people inside the building at the time of the crash.
The vehicle reportedly crashed into the window of a break room. No one was inside the break room when the accident happened.
