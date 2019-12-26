  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wilmington News


WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington woman is facing a handful of charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the neck with a pen. Police say Tammy White stabbed her 49-year-old boyfriend during an argument Tuesday afternoon on Route 9 in Georgetown.

White is accused of punching her boyfriend while he was driving and then stabbing him with a pen.

The man was able to stop his vehicle and get out and ask another driver for help.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

