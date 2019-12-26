Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington woman is facing a handful of charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend in the neck with a pen. Police say Tammy White stabbed her 49-year-old boyfriend during an argument Tuesday afternoon on Route 9 in Georgetown.
White is accused of punching her boyfriend while he was driving and then stabbing him with a pen.
The man was able to stop his vehicle and get out and ask another driver for help.
He was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.