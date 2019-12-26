PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a shooting at a Chinese restaurant in North Philadelphia leaves a man and a 16-year-old boy injured. This happened at Jade garden located on the 1500 block of Lehigh Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the man believed to be in his 40s or 50s is in critical condition after he was shot at least in the back and torso. Police say he was struck by gunfire while he was getting food.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside of the restaurant.
Police say he is in stable condition and was able to run home before paramedics were able to help him.
The store itself was left riddled with bullet holes when police arrived, responding officers heard shots while on patrol in the area and rushed to the scene.
An initial investigation shows 29 shots were fired from two separate semi-automatic weapons.
There is security footage at Jade garden and also businesses south of the business where police say four people fled after the shots rang out.
“We have canvassed the location of the shooting and other cameras in the direction where the perpetrators may have fled on foot. We do not have a motive at this time, but there is a lot of spent shell casings. So it appears that this adult male was the intended target,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Hopefully these cameras recorded something that can help us with this double shooting.”
