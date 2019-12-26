Comments
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say at least three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Downingtown Thursday evening. Police say the crash happened on Highspire Road just after 6 p.m.
Three people were transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital, according to police. There is no word on any of their conditions.
Highspire Road is currently shut down as emergency crews remain on the scene.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.