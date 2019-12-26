  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
DOWNINGTOWN

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police say at least three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Downingtown Thursday evening. Police say the crash happened on Highspire Road just after 6 p.m.

Three people were transported to Paoli Memorial Hospital, according to police. There is no word on any of their conditions.

Highspire Road is currently shut down as emergency crews remain on the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

