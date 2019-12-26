Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering after a double shooting in Kensington Thursday evening. Police say the shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 6 p.m.
The victims — ages 41 and 36 — are both in stable condition. More than 30 shots were fired, according to police.
Police say the shooting could have been much worse.
“It was a lot of firepower out here on a Thursday evening at the height of rush hour so it could have been a lot worse than it was,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said.
No arrests have been made at this time.
