By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are recovering after a double shooting in Kensington Thursday evening. Police say the shooting happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 6 p.m.

The victims — ages 41 and 36 — are both in stable condition. More than 30 shots were fired, according to police.

Police say the shooting could have been much worse.

“It was a lot of firepower out here on a Thursday evening at the height of rush hour so it could have been a lot worse than it was,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Thomas Davidson said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

