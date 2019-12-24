SANTA TRACKER:NORAD Tracking Santa Claus As He Delivers Christmas Gifts Around The World
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t a man in a red suit, but somebody wearing orange who delivered gifts to members of the Philadelphia Flyers. Gritty Claus showed up with presents for captain Claude Giroux and some of the other Flyers.

It’s said that Gritty put a lot of thought into each of the gifts he picked out for the players.

It looks like the Flyers enjoyed their special time with Gritty Claus.

