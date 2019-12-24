Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t a man in a red suit, but somebody wearing orange who delivered gifts to members of the Philadelphia Flyers. Gritty Claus showed up with presents for captain Claude Giroux and some of the other Flyers.
It’s said that Gritty put a lot of thought into each of the gifts he picked out for the players.
What do you get for the guy who has it all? Just ask @GrittyNHL Claus. pic.twitter.com/lSY0EoGudX
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 24, 2019
Looks like Carter, @KidElls1 and @KevinPHayes12 (?) made @GrittyNHL’s “Nice List.” pic.twitter.com/Y3IHOTpQaM
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) December 24, 2019
It looks like the Flyers enjoyed their special time with Gritty Claus.
You must log in to post a comment.