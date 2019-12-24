



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Santa Claus is on his way! Santa Claus has begun his Christmas Eve journey delivering presents around the world and will be shimmying down chimneys near you soon, according to the US military command charged with protecting North American airspace.

NORAD’s radars detected Saint Nick’s sleigh departing the North Pole just after 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning, shortly after he reviewed his flight plan with his nine reindeer.

His first stops were in eastern Russia and Asia, just in time for Christmas Day there.

You can track Santa’s journey by accessing NORAD’s official Santa Tracker, and can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak live with NORAD trackers.

“His magical journey around the world has begun,” said the organization, which has been following Santa for more than 60 years.

The group uses infrared sensors to follow the glow of Rudolph’s nose, enabling them to pinpoint the location of his sleigh.

“We are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path,” added NORAD commander Terrence O’Shaughnessy, in a press release which made sure to stress that tracking Santa is a “supplementary mission,” and that protecting North American airspace remains NORAD’s “top priority.”

Santa Claus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Click here to find out where Santa Claus is right now!

