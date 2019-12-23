PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to an arson. Surveillance video captured the suspects pouring a flammable liquid onto a home on the 7400 block of Rugby Street around 4:19 a.m. on Saturday.
The video also shows a Molotov cocktail being thrown at the home which burst into flames.
A woman was inside the home with her child at the time when she heard the fire alarm.
She was able to vacate the home with her child and called 911.
One of the suspects is being described by officials as a black male with a thin build, in his late 30s or early 40s, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
The second suspect is being described as a black male with facial hair in his mid-20s, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information on this incident or recognize the suspects, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.