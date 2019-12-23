Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot 12 times in a double shooting inside of a restaurant in North Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting happened inside Village Food Court on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7 p.m.
Police say a 31-year-old man was shot 12 times throughout his body. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the right leg, according to police. He is stable condition.
No arrests have been made and there is no word on what led to the shooting.
