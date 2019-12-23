  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Devon Still, Local, Local TV, Talkers

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Former NFL and Penn State football player Devon Still is giving back. On Monday, he served holiday meals to children in the Oncology Unit at Alfred I. duPont Hospital in Wilmington.

The Camden native also played games with the young patients.

Still gave up his NFL career to help his young daughter, Leah, battle Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Still last played in 2016 as a member of the Houston Texans after spending three years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

