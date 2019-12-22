



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, but it was something that happened off the court that is making headlines. Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter after going into the stands and verbally confronting a fan.

After the game, Thomas told reporters that after he made one of two free throws a fan had “both of his middle fingers up and said, ‘F— you, b—-‘ three times.”

He went on to say that during the confrontation he told the fan to not be disrespectful, and he says the fan’s response was “I’m sorry. I just wanted a Frosty.”

The Sixers have a promotion where fans are awarded a Wendy’s Frosty if an opposing player misses two free throws in the second half.

Thomas said he identified the fan to security to have the individual removed from the game.

Thomas now faces a $2,000 fine for his first ejection of the season. NBA rules state that an ejection is required for a player who “deliberately entering the stands other than as a continuance of play.”