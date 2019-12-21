  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, meek mill, Michael Rubin, Philadelphia News, Reform Alliance


NEW  YORK CITY (CBS) — Reform Alliance co-founders, including rapper Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, invited more than 50 children to a VIP shopping spree at the NBA Store followed by an exclusive trip to Gillette Stadium to watch the New England Patriots game on Saturday. The event included children from Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Harlem, and New Jersey who’s lives have been affected by the justice system.

Michael Rubin posted on Twitter saying the children invited had “one of their parents sent to prison for technical violations (that means NOT committing a crime)!!”

Reform Alliance co-founders Mill, Rubin, and Clara Wu Tsai kicked off the VIP experience with a shopping spree at the NBA Store in Manhattan where children were also greeted by DJ Khaled and Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert.

After the shopping spree, Rubin and Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged for the children and their parents take the Patriots’ charter plane to New England to for the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

Credit: Shareif Ziyadat

The children watched warm ups from the sideline where they were also greeted by Kraft.

Following the shopping spree, Mill traveled to Philadelphia to host a toy giveaway for more than 3,500 children at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

