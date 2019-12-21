



NEW YORK CITY (CBS) — Reform Alliance co-founders, including rapper Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, invited more than 50 children to a VIP shopping spree at the NBA Store followed by an exclusive trip to Gillette Stadium to watch the New England Patriots game on Saturday. The event included children from Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Harlem, and New Jersey who’s lives have been affected by the justice system.

Michael Rubin posted on Twitter saying the children invited had “one of their parents sent to prison for technical violations (that means NOT committing a crime)!!”

Amazing when everyone in sports comes together for something even bigger! Really enjoyed hosting a shopping spree at the @nbastore for kids who have had one of there parents sent to prison for technical violations (that means NOT committing a crime)!! pic.twitter.com/A8jy2FK6Ck — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) December 21, 2019

Reform Alliance co-founders Mill, Rubin, and Clara Wu Tsai kicked off the VIP experience with a shopping spree at the NBA Store in Manhattan where children were also greeted by DJ Khaled and Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert.

REFORM is proud of our board chairs for helping the kids of parents who are caught in the justice system. #FightDifferent pic.twitter.com/5CoKxWBw74 — REFORM Alliance (@REFORM) December 21, 2019

After the shopping spree, Rubin and Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged for the children and their parents take the Patriots’ charter plane to New England to for the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills.

The children watched warm ups from the sideline where they were also greeted by Kraft.

Following the shopping spree, Mill traveled to Philadelphia to host a toy giveaway for more than 3,500 children at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.