ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a Grinch accused of stealing Christmas presents and a piggy bank from an Atlantic City home. Police arrested 48-year-old Rodney Williams for the burglary that took place on Dec. 10 at a home on the 100 block of North Virginia Avenue.
According to police, Williams entered the home after throwing objects through a window. He packed Christmas presents, electronics, jewelry, money from a piggy bank and other personal belongings into a large bag.
The items he’s accused of stealing are valued at more than $20,000.
Williams was arrested on Dec. 18 as he was attempting to open a door of a residence that wasn’t his.
Williams has been charged with burglary, theft and other related charges.
