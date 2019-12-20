Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot twice while fighting off home invaders. Officers were called to the 2100 block of East Dauphin Street, around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, for reports of a shooting inside of a residence.
According to police, two black males wearing ski masks forced their way inside of the home at gunpoint after knocking on the front door.
While inside, the two intruders encountered a 30-year-old man and a struggle ensued.
The 30-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg.
Police rushed the man to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
