Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has died after a shooting and crash in North Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 19th and Venango Streets in Nicetown-Tioga.
Police say a car was shot at least 15 times while the 20-year-old driver was hit multiples times and crash into an SUV.
He later died at Temple University Hospital.
Another 20-year-old man in the car was injured.
The driver of the SUV was not seriously hurt.
He arrived at Temple University Hospital via an unknown method, where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.