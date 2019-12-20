Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — It was a holiday surprise for a dog who hasn’t had the easiest life. Bolio was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association on Thursday.
He was the shelter’s longest resident as he was at the shelter for more than a year.
Bolio was rescued from a hoarding situation in 2018 and needed a lot of socialization. He was very scared of humans.
Shelter staff worked with him and say he’s become one of their most playful dogs ever.
Now Bolio will have a home for the holidays.
You must log in to post a comment.