



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa announced Thursday that a massive data breach has potentially impacted all of its locations. The breach was detected on Dec. 10 and contained by Dec. 12, according to Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens.

Wawa says the breach affected customer payment card information at different times from March 4, 2019, until it was contained last week.

Gheysens says the company believes the malware no longer poses a threat to its customers.

“Today, I am very sorry to share with you that Wawa has experienced a data security incident. Our information security team discovered malware on Wawa payment processing servers on December 10, 2019, and contained it by December 12, 2019,” Gheysens said. “I want to reassure you that you will not be responsible for any fraudulent charges on your payment cards related to this incident.”

According to Wawa, the malware impacted payment card information — including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates and cardholder names — on payment cards used at potentially all in-store locations and fuel dispensers.

Most locations were impacted as of April 22, 2019, but Wawa says some locations may not have been affected at all.

No other personal information was impacted such as PIN numbers, credit card security numbers and driver’s licenses information, Wawa says.

Wawa is offering customers one year of free identity theft protection and credit monitoring. Concerned customers can call 1-844-386-9559 about the services.

You can read Gheysens’s full letter here.