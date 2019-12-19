



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frigid temperatures are gripping our area with wind chills only expected to be in the single digits. Thursday’s unseasonably cold weather has some people getting creative to stay warm.

The wind makes it harder to deal with, but people were still taking to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to get in an early morning jog. Others took shelter any way they could.

“Today has been the worst, without a doubt, but it is what it is and you can’t control it,” Lee Marvel said.

“Old Man Winter” returns on Saturday but gave the region a taste of what’s to come.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas, including Montgomery and Camden Counties, issued code blue alerts, which expands services to homeless communities during the bitter cold.

Due to extremely cold conditions a Code Blue is in effect. Check on your neighbors, pets, and loved ones and if you see anyone who needs shelter, call 215-232-1984. More info ➡️ https://t.co/2of1bLWRkY pic.twitter.com/5ylcrFTQFB — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) December 19, 2019

Still, duty called Josh Pfaff and his team of contractors out to the Bourse food hall in Old City.

“Scraping off some debris that froze up due to this cold weather,” he said.

The cold was still causing issues.

“I couldn’t turn the key on the machine. I had to put some hot water on it just to loosen up the key. The machine’s still having problems,” Pfaff said.

The cold forced people to think twice about what they wore before leaving the house.

“How many layers?” CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore asked.

“That’s one, this is two and three,” one man said.

It also added pressure to commutes.

“When it gets cold it takes the air out of the tires,” said Nate Yen.

The morning might have been brutal, but there are some slightly warmer days ahead.

If you see anyone who might be homeless, you are urged to contact Philadelphia’s Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.