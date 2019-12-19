Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically wounded after he was shot multiple times while he was doing construction work on Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened shortly after noon, on the 1800 block of North Bucknell Street in Fairmount.
Police say the 56-year-old man was shot three to four times during a possible robbery.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
