  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically wounded after he was shot multiple times while he was doing construction work on Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened shortly after noon, on the 1800 block of North Bucknell Street in Fairmount.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say the 56-year-old man was shot three to four times during a possible robbery.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Comments