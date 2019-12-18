



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County woman has been distributing thousands of Christmas cards to nursing home residents and she’s getting some help from some young, creative minds. She calls it the Caring Kids Christmas Card Program.

Liz Ross isn’t a teacher, but she gave a sort of lesson anyway at St. Charles Borromeo Elementary School in Bensalem, passing out Christmas cards so students could share holiday wishes to people who otherwise might not get them.

“That will really cheer somebody up for sure,” she told one student.

It’s an idea Ross came up with when volunteering in a nursing home about 13 years ago.

“I noticed a lot of residents did not have visitors,” she said.

So Ross contacted some school principals, bought some blank Christmas cards and started handing them out to classrooms around the area.

The kids take it from there, sending love both with words and pictures.

“They like to do art, no matter what kind of art form it is,” third-grade teacher Margaret DeLeon said.

Eight-year-old Jaxson Neil drew a snowman and his own family, including all the pets — “my two dogs and my one lizard,” he said.

After all the cards are done, Ross picks them off and drops them off at nursing homes around the area. Ross estimates she has dropped off close to 20,000 cards.

She never intends to stop.

“She’s a great person to put forth this effort,” DeLeon said, “and continues to do it year after year after year.”

“So it’s a lifelong commitment from me, something that I’m going to be involved in hopefully forever,” Ross said.