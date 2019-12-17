Comments
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — A group of grinches were caught on camera beheading a snowman sculpture in Stroudsburg, Monroe County over the weekend. CNN affiliate WNEP-TV reports that three other snowmen sculptures were also vandalized.
They city has 30 of them and they each cost about $2,000.
The fire department’s holiday display was also hit as the suspects pushed over a trolley station, damaging it.
“I just don’t understand that kind of thinking, where you take enjoyment out of destroying something like that,” resident Tricia Fellman said.
The fire department holiday display was put back together for the official opening on Monday night.
Police are asking the public to contact them if they know anything about the suspects.
