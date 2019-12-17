CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in separate porch delivery thefts. The first incident happened on Dec. 4 on Harrison Avenue in Cherry Hill.

A man in a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and a dark ball cap carrying a backpack, took a package from Tina Conrad’s front porch at about 3 p.m. Conrad’s daughter just missed catching the man in the act.

“She walked straight to her car and he was coming this way so they missed each other by like one minute,” Conrad said.

Police also released a photo from a thief who stole an item from a front door on Dec. 11 on Cameo Drive.

Police need help identifying both men.

They also want people to take precautions when having valuable items delivered to your door this holiday season when porch pirating is at its worst.

“So once it arrives, you could call a friend or neighbor to pick it up so it’s not sitting unattended for a long time, possibly having it delivered to an alternative location like a friend’s house or post office, or possibly even requiring a signature,” Cherry Hill Police Capt. Amy Winters.

If you have any information about these suspects or incidents, call police at 856-432-8827.