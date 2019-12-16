Early Dismissals:Several schools in the area will be closing early due to wintry weather. Check the updated list here.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is announcing that the state will no longer charge homeless people a $20 fee in order to obtain their birth certificates. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf announced the policy change on Monday during a news conference on efforts to help vulnerable people in the state.

Wolf says the fee can be a barrier to helping homeless people obtain jobs or qualify for government services.

A similar waiver for Pennsylvanians seeking help for substance use disorders has provided free birth certificates to 3,530 people since the start of 2018.

