TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill Monday barring religious exemptions for vaccines for school children. Lawmakers voted 45 to 25 in favor of the measure that ends religious exemptions to required immunizations for public and private school children, as well as for childcare centers.
‘Parents Call The Shots’: Hundreds Gather For Hearing On Repealing Religious Exemption To Childhood Vaccinations In New Jersey
State Sen. Joseph Vitale sponsored the bill that would eliminate a religious exemption when it comes to school children getting vaccinations.
“We’ve seen measles outbreaks, other outbreaks in New Jersey and communities and clusters of children who are not immunized. That puts everyone else at risk,” Vitale said.
The bill will now go to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk for his signature.
