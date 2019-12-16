PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens, including Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins, rallied to demand accountability and fairness within the Philadelphia Police Department. The event was held at Arch Street United Methodist Church, just a block from City Hall.
Participants called on Mayor Jim Kenney to have accountability and fairness in the negotiation of a new union contract and in the choosing of the next Philadelphia police commissioner.
“It’s critically important that whomever the mayor appoints as the next commissioner promises to make major changes in how policing occurs in the city. There can be no tolerance for racism on this force,” Jenkins said.
Eyewitness News reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police for reaction to the event and they said no comment.
You must log in to post a comment.