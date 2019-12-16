WEST CHESTER. Pa. (CBS) — Driving around looking at Christmas lights is a longtime tradition that puts you in the holiday spirit. One family in our area has an amazing display and they’re using it to do some good.

For 20 years, Jerry Corrado has been lighting his house like a Christmas tree — trimming every inch a little more each year with holiday cheer.

But before he flipped the switch on his lights Monday night, he flipped the switch on his garage and showed CBS3 that while many cars come for the show, they’ve also come for the children of Chester County Hospital.

“Our daughter, she worked at the hospital, Amanda,” Corrado said. “My wife came up with the idea: why don’t we collect toys. The first year, I don’t know if we did 200 or 250 [toys] and every year it just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Even when Corrado wasn’t feeling well himself after being diagnosed with leukemia three years ago, the lights still went on.

Because for Jerry and this community, these aren’t just holiday lights — they’re reminders of the true meaning of Christmas.

