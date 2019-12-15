  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bridgeton NJ, Cumberland County news, Local, Local TV

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Bridgeton police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. According to officials, the shooting happened early Saturday morning along the 200 block of North Pearl Street.

Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, identified as Henri Jones, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was transported to the Inspira Regional Medical Center in Vineland but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers were able to locate the scene of the shooting outside of a residence on North Pearl Street.

So far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

