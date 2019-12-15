NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police announce charges against a woman for her fifth DUI offense as well as assault on an officer. Police were called to the area of Pulaski Highway and Wilton Boulevard in New Castle County around 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 for reports of a vehicle crash.
According to police, they found a 2003 white Mercury Marquis with heavy front end damage. When they spoke with the driver, 55-year-old Virginia Ruiz, they detected a strong odor of alcohol.
That is when officers say Ruiz became disorderly and proceeded to spit in the Trooper’s face and was aggressive with the Emergency Medical Services.
Officers then discovered Ruiz had four previous DUI convictions.
She was taken to Christiana Hospital where she treated and released for minor injuries she suffered in the crash.
There were no other injuries as a result of this incident.
You must log in to post a comment.