Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Animals like to be warm when they go to sleep just like humans — and there’s a simple way to make it happen. Animal advocate for the PSPCA Carol Erickson joins CBS3 for this week’s Pet Project.
Pet owners can keep their dogs and cats warm before they go to sleep by wrapping them in a warm blanket before they go to bed.
All you have to do is stick a blanket in the dryer for a few minutes and they’ll be just as warm as you.
Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.
You must log in to post a comment.