NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a rash of porch thefts in Northampton Township. Investigators shared video of a woman swiping a package from a home on Addis Drive.
She leaves an empty box behind.
Police also shared photos of the woman allegedly stealing packages in the area of Hatboro and Tanyard Roads.
Police believe the suspect is following delivery vans in a red Nissan, so she can steal the packages as soon as they’re dropped off.
