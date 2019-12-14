PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service is looking for a few elves to help Santa. Operation Santa Claus was established more than 100 years ago to provide Christmas gifts for children in need. CBS3 was at the Feltonville Post Office on Front Street on Saturday.
The post office has always received lots of letters for Santa.
Anyone interested can adopt a letter and send a child a gift from their wish list.
“You have a lot of children that their parents can’t give them their gifts that are on their wish list. But if you have the opportunity and you can, give. It puts a smile on these children’s face like you’ve never seen,” a postal worker said.
Along with Philadelphia, the program is offered in 15 other U.S. cities.
For more information on Operation Santa Claus, click here.
